TGS expands Brazil offshore seismic survey with second phase

TGS has announced the commencement of the PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area offshore Brazil. This second phase of the project will extend the existing coverage by approximately 11,500 square kilometres.
The first phase of the survey covered over 19,000 square kilometres in the Pará-Maranhao Basin. The new phase will include blocks that are currently under nomination for upcoming license rounds scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The project is supported by industry funding.
A Ramform vessel, equipped with TGS proprietary technology, began data acquisition for the second phase in early June and is expected to complete the survey by early March 2026.
The company noted this means it will have two of its vessels active in the Equatorial Margin through the remainder of 2025.
Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “With PAMA Phase II, we are expanding our data coverage significantly…this survey will provide substantial value for our clients’ exploration activities in the Parã-Maranhao Basin.”
