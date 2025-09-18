TGS expands Brazil offshore seismic survey with second phase

TGS has announced the commencement of the PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area offshore Brazil. This second phase of the project will extend the existing coverage by approximately 11,500 square kilometres.

The first phase of the survey covered over 19,000 square kilometres in the Pará-Maranhao Basin. The new phase will include blocks that are currently under nomination for upcoming license rounds scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The project is supported by industry funding.