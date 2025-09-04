TGS and Viridien begin major 3D seismic survey offshore Brazil

TGS will deploy the purpose-built streamer vessel Ramform Tethys to acquire the high-quality 3D data. The acquisition phase is scheduled to begin in early September and conclude by late November.

The imaging of the survey will be conducted by Viridien’s subsurface imaging experts, who will use their proprietary imaging technologies to provide an enhanced geological understanding of the area. Initial imaging products are expected by the third quarter of 2026, with final data expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, stated that the project will represent a significant step forward in understanding the geology of the Barreirinhas Basin.