Shell eyes Sierra Leone’s offshore potential in new survey deal

Sierra Leone has signed an agreement with Shell that allows the oil major to conduct advanced geological and geophysical surveys across multiple offshore blocks, the country's petroleum directorate said on Wednesday.

The reconnaissance permit agreement covers an area of approximately 20,600 square kilometres and includes basin modelling and petroleum systems analysis, a statement said.

The programme, similar to one signed with Eni last October, is expected to enhance understanding of Sierra Leone's deepwater hydrocarbon potential.

The permit will provide a data-driven framework for technical evaluation and potential future participation in licensing opportunities, the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) said.