Shearwater Geoservices to dispose of laid-up survey ship

Shearwater Geoservices has entered into an agreement to sell the 2012-built survey vessel SW Baret through one subsidiary. The vessel is being sold to an undisclosed party for conversion into a dedicated source vessel, the company said.

The agreed sales price for the vessel and associated equipment exceeds its carrying book values, which is expected to result in a sales gain. The company reported that the transaction is also expected to have a positive impact on its liquidity.

Completion of the sale is expected by the company to occur late in the second quarter of 2026. Chief Financial Officer Andreas Hveding Aubert said, “The divestment supports Shearwater’s ongoing work to optimise the fleet and to allocate capital in line with our strategic and financial priorities.”