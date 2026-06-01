Shearwater Geoservices reports revenue decline in Q1, proposes debt restructuring

Marine seismic company Shearwater Geoservices reported a decline in total revenue to $120.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, down from $189.4 million during the same period in 2025.

This decrease was driven by a lack of contract activity, which resulted in a net loss of $19.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Operating profit fell to $2 million from $23.9 million in the prior-year quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation dropped to $35.7 million. At the end of the quarter, the company's backlog stood at $271.7 million, representing a decline from $316.3 million at the end of December 2025.