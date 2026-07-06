SeaBird Exploration wins Indian seismic survey contract

SED Energy Holdings announced that its subsidiary, SeaBird Exploration, has secured a contract to conduct a two-dimensional seismic survey offshore India.

The campaign will deploy the seismic research vessel Eagle Explorer, which is scheduled to commence mobilisation in mid-July.

According to the company, the project is expected to keep the vessel utilised through the first half of 2027. It added that the contract award bolsters the presence of SeaBird Exploration in the Indian market while positioning the company for additional regional opportunities.