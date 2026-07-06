SeaBird Exploration wins Indian seismic survey contract

SED Energy Holdings announced that its subsidiary, SeaBird Exploration, has secured a contract to conduct a two-dimensional seismic survey offshore India.
The campaign will deploy the seismic research vessel Eagle Explorer, which is scheduled to commence mobilisation in mid-July.
According to the company, the project is expected to keep the vessel utilised through the first half of 2027. It added that the contract award bolsters the presence of SeaBird Exploration in the Indian market while positioning the company for additional regional opportunities.
Commenting on the charter, SeaBird Exploration Chief Executive Officer Finn Atle Hamre explained that regional demand for high-quality two-dimensional seismic data remains supported by an "increasing focus on energy security and resource development".
"We continue to see strong demand for our services in India and the broader Asia-Pacific region," Hamre said.
The 2009-built, 94-metre Eagle Explorer joined the SeaBird Exploration fleet in 2018. According to the company, it is capable of operating as a 3D, 2D or source vessel.