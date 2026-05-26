Reach Subsea signs Australia venture agreement with Beacon Offshore

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a memorandum of agreement with Thailand-based Beacon Offshore to establish a strategic partnership for subsea projects in Australian waters.
Under the exclusive agreement, the companies plan to collaborate on marketing, tendering, and executing projects.
The partnership will provide Reach Subsea access to two of Beacon Offshore's DP2 vessels, Go Explorer and Go Supporter, to expand the company's operational footprint and service offerings in the region.
Reach Subsea noted that both vessels currently hold valid Australian Safety Cases for subsea operations, equipping them for immediate deployment in the market.
Reach Subsea Chief Executive Officer Jostein Alendal stated that the agreement builds on the company's presence in Australia and represents an important step in scaling its regional operations.
Alendal added, "by combining our engineering and technology capabilities with high-quality vessel capacity, we are well positioned to pursue a broader range of opportunities across subsea, survey and monitoring."