Reach Subsea signs Australia venture agreement with Beacon Offshore

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a memorandum of agreement with Thailand-based Beacon Offshore to establish a strategic partnership for subsea projects in Australian waters.

Under the exclusive agreement, the companies plan to collaborate on marketing, tendering, and executing projects.

The partnership will provide Reach Subsea access to two of Beacon Offshore's DP2 vessels, Go Explorer and Go Supporter, to expand the company's operational footprint and service offerings in the region.