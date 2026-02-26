Reach Subsea secures pipeline inspection contract with Equinor

Reach Subsea confirmed it has signed an agreement with Equinor to perform external inspections on approximately 3,500 kilometres of pipeline. The work, conducted on behalf of Gassco, covers infrastructure in Norway and along export routes to Denmark, Germany, and the UK.

Reach Subsea noted that the project involves a significant portion of the subsea pipeline portfolio managed by Gassco. The contract also includes additional options for inspection work in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

Operations are scheduled to employ the Reach Remote 1, an uncrewed surface vessel that was fully qualified during 2025. The company also intends to use its high‑speed survey SROV capability from a conventionally crewed vessel when the project requirements necessitate it.