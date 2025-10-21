Reach Subsea extends charter, delivery of new vessel delayed

Reach Subsea has exercised the first one-year option for the subsea vessel Olympic Triton, extending its charter through February 2027. The vessel has been on charter to the company since February 2023 under an initial firm three-year agreement which included two optional one-year extensions.
The company stated that exercising the option secures, “continued access to a proven asset supporting its offshore operations.”
The Olympic Triton is described by the Reach Subsea as a multifunctional subsea vessel equipped with a 150-tonne crane, ample accommodation capacity, and a large deck area, making it suitable for clients in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.
In a separate update, Reach Subsea also noted it has been informed by Eidesvik Offshore of a delay in the delivery of the vessel Viking Vigor. The new IMR/Survey vessel, which is currently under construction at Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, is now expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2026.