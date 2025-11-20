PXGEO secures two OBN seismic acquisition contracts with Petrobras

PXGEO has been awarded two contracts from Petrobras-led consortia, to deliver seismic data acquisition and monitoring services in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.
The projects will run consecutively in 2026 with PXGEO deploying its 4C ocean bottom node (OBN) technology as part of the scope.
The company’s OBN technology delivers a 300-day battery life, enabling extended deployment time, which is well suited for larger, more complex surveys.
PXGEO said the enhanced operating time means surveys can run uninterrupted for extended periods, reducing the need for frequent retrieval and redeployment and projects with timelines challenged by high levels of environmental standby.
"OBN technology is widely recognised for delivering the seismic clarity needed to tackle intricate geology," said Brent O’Brien, Head of Sales – Americas at PXGEO. "Operators can better identify bypassed hydrocarbons, track fluid movement within the reservoir, and monitor compaction with confidence.
"Armed with these insights, our customers can make informed decisions to optimise reservoir performance and maximise recovery rates in both new and mature fields, knowing that [the technology's] endurance allows them to design and execute projects with optimal timing and cost control."