Oceanica signs subsea deals with Petrobras worth $736m

Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria finalised new long-term contracts with Petrobras between December 2025 and February 2026. These agreements have a total value of approximately $736 million.

The deals increase the total backlog of the firm to approximately BRL12 billion ($2.1 billion).

Contracts for the shallow diving support vessels Oceanicasub IV, V, VII, and IX were renewed for the provision of subsea services. These vessels facilitate maintenance, inspection, and intervention activities using both electric and workclass remote operated vehicles.