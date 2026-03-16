Oceanica signs subsea deals with Petrobras worth $736m

Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria finalised new long-term contracts with Petrobras between December 2025 and February 2026. These agreements have a total value of approximately $736 million.
The deals increase the total backlog of the firm to approximately BRL12 billion ($2.1 billion).
Contracts for the shallow diving support vessels Oceanicasub IV, V, VII, and IX were renewed for the provision of subsea services. These vessels facilitate maintenance, inspection, and intervention activities using both electric and workclass remote operated vehicles.
The fleet will also be expanded by the Oceanicasub VI to increase operational capacity for subsea tasks. Furthermore, the remote support vessel Oceanicasub VIII secured a contract renewal for the same period.
Operations for these vessels are expected to commence in the first half of 2027 and run through 2031, according to Oceânica. The agreements carry a four-year duration for each vessel.
Oceânica highlighted that these latest series of agreements follows a partnership between Petrobras that has lasted for several decades.