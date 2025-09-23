NextGeo signs seabed survey contract with German grid operator

The company stated that the new substations are a pivotal part of the integration of new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and the “fortification” of the European power grid. It added that the agreement has a foreseen multi-million euro value per year.

The survey activities will be executed by NextGeo’s offshore fleet, including the geotechnical drilling vessel NG Driller.

Frank Koopman, NextGeo's Offshore Wind Strategy Director, commented, "We are proud to have gained the trust of 50Hertz in our specialised people and technologies to provide them with the data that will be fundamental for the safe and efficient design of their offshore substations in Germany."