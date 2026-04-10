Next Geosolutions-led consortium awarded €28m contract for Italian subsea power cable project

A consortium led by Next Geosolutions has secured a contract exceeding €28 million ($30 million) to provide marine survey and environmental characterisation services for the HVDC Milan–Montalto link.

Italian transmission system operator Terna awarded the tender for the project which will connect Lazio and Lombardy through a marine route of approximately 280 kilometres.

The initiative belongs to the "Hypergrid" programme intended to facilitate energy flows between central-southern and northern regions of Italy. Next Geosolutions holds an 84 per cent stake in the partnership which includes CONISMA, Poliservizi, and CIBM.

The award followed a procurement process initiated on May 28, 2025, involving technical and economic evaluations. Negotiated terms led to the consortium achieving the highest overall score to secure the maximum contract value.