Next Geosolutions expands North African work and Rana Subsea stake

Next Geosolutions and subsidiary Rana Subsea have secured contractual amendments with Saipem for the Bouri Gas Utilisation project in North Africa.

Following project progress and client requirements, the original agreement was valued at more than €70 million ($76 million).

For Next Geosolutions, the survey and installation support activities increased by approximately €4 million to €6 million. Two specialised vessels, the NG Worker and the NG Surveyor, will be deployed to conduct touch down monitoring and deliver project pipes during the installation phase.