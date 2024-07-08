N-Sea Group completes Geo Plus acquisition

Dutch subsea solutions provider N-Sea has concluded the full acquisition of the Groningen-based Geo Plus, which operates a fleet of five specialised survey vessels.

The Geo Plus fleet is equipped for geophysical surveys and inspection activities, and the vessels are currently operating on long term projects in Europe and the Middle East.

"This acquisition will play a key role in realising N-Sea’s ambition to become the subsea services contractor of choice," commented N-Sea. "By acquiring Geo Plus, N-Sea increases its capacity and capabilities in the field of shallow water hydrographic surveys, both geophysical and geotechnical."