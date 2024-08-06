Fugro wraps up four-year survey campaign in support of US offshore wind developer

Supporting the site assessment of five projects across three lease areas totalling 1,000 square kilometres, Fugro worked with Atlantic Shores to pioneer a new data collection and management approach that increased survey efficiency by 30 per cent and contributed to the recent federal approval of Atlantic Shores South, which will provide 2,800 MW of clean energy to New Jersey.

Traditionally, offshore wind site assessments required multiple independent campaigns to gather oceanographic, seabed, soil, and habitat data. Fugro streamlined this process by consolidating these efforts into a single, integrated programme aligned with Atlantic Shores’ portfolio strategy.