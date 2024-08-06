Fugro wraps up four-year survey campaign in support of US offshore wind developer
Fugro has successfully completed four years of continuous survey operations in New Jersey and New York for US-based offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.
Supporting the site assessment of five projects across three lease areas totalling 1,000 square kilometres, Fugro worked with Atlantic Shores to pioneer a new data collection and management approach that increased survey efficiency by 30 per cent and contributed to the recent federal approval of Atlantic Shores South, which will provide 2,800 MW of clean energy to New Jersey.
Traditionally, offshore wind site assessments required multiple independent campaigns to gather oceanographic, seabed, soil, and habitat data. Fugro streamlined this process by consolidating these efforts into a single, integrated programme aligned with Atlantic Shores’ portfolio strategy.
To manage the large volumes of data associated with this approach—upwards of 100 TB—Fugro collaborated with Atlantic Shores to develop a cloud-based geo-data engagement and delivery platform that provides internal stakeholders with real-time project information. This ensures faster decision‑making both in the field and office.
The platform also facilitated the first digital deliverables to federal regulators, supplementing the thousands of pages of reports required by current permitting standards.