Fugro tapped for pipeline survey project in Timor-Leste

Fugro has been awarded a contract for the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan pipeline survey programme in Timor-Leste.
The survey programme will support the planning and development of critical offshore energy infrastructure associated with the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan developments.
Under the contract, Fugro will undertake an extensive offshore site characterisation programme, including geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys. The survey area includes deepwater areas with water depths exceeding 3,000 metres.
The programme will provide comprehensive seabed intelligence and geotehnical insights to support pipeline routing, engineering design, geohazard assessment, and the safe execution of offshore operations.
Fugro will integrate advanced AUV technology with real-time support from its remote operations centres to enhance operational efficiency, data quality, and project oversight.
Survey data will be processed and quality-controlled through Fugro's regional data centres in Kuala Lumpur and Perth, enabling streamlined project delivery and the timely provision of high-quality insights to support informed decision-making throughout project development.
Project mobilisation and planning activities are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026, with offshore survey operations scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.
The offshore campaign is expected to run for approximately three months and will include geophysical, seismic, AUV and environmental survey activities across both development areas.