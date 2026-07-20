Fugro tapped for pipeline survey project in Timor-Leste

Fugro has been awarded a contract for the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan pipeline survey programme in Timor-Leste.

The survey programme will support the planning and development of critical offshore energy infrastructure associated with the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan developments.

Under the contract, Fugro will undertake an extensive offshore site characterisation programme, including geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys. The survey area includes deepwater areas with water depths exceeding 3,000 metres.

The programme will provide comprehensive seabed intelligence and geotehnical insights to support pipeline routing, engineering design, geohazard assessment, and the safe execution of offshore operations.