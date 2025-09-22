Fugro scraps 2025 forecast after €100m revenue hit from project delays

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro scrapped its already downgraded annual outlook on Monday and announced further job cuts, citing an impact from project delays.
Shares in the company fell as much as 13 per cent before regaining some ground. They were down eight per cent at 08:00 GMT, their lowest level since March 2022.
Fugro said that projects in the offshore wind and oil and gas markets were getting delayed into 2026 and their scope cut back, resulting in an estimated €100 million ($117.5 million) impact on its revenue.
The move highlights challenges facing the offshore wind industry, which has came under pressure from US President Donald Trump leaning on federal agencies to rein in policies incentivising wind power development. "The previously anticipated 20 per cent revenue growth is no longer realistic," Fugro said.
Fugro had already lowered its full-year margin for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) guidance last month to eight per cent to 11 per cent from 11 per cent to 15 per cent earlier, citing industry-wide project delays and scope reductions in the offshore wind market.
On Monday it said that clients had also reduced their capital and operating spending in oil and gas projects due to stalling prices of the commodities.
"We now feel it immediately in our site characterization work in the short term, if they postpone things or if they say, we delay this survey, the start of this project," CEO Mark Heine told analysts. "Fugro is very much in the forefront."
Fugro added it would "significantly" cut its capital expenditure for 2026.
Brokerage KBC securities cut the company's rating to "hold" from "accumulate" following the guidance withdrawal, and said it was clear that the diversification between the company's renewable and traditional energy market was "not paying off".
Fugro, which provides geotechnical, survey, subsea and geosciences services, said it would cut an additional 300 jobs, on top of the 750 it had announced earlier. The total figure is equivalent to about nine per cent of its total workforce at the end of 2024.
