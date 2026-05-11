Fugro geotechnical survey to support Berwick Bank B offshore wind farm in UK

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for Berwick Bank B, part of the Berwick Bank offshore wind project in the North Sea.

Located off Scotland’s east coast, Berwick Bank B is the second phase of Berwick Bank, which is targeting the delivery of 4.1 GW of offshore wind capacity across three phases.

Fugro said that, if built to its full capacity, Berwick Bank could become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough electricity to power more than six million UK homes annually.