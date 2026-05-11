Fugro geotechnical survey to support Berwick Bank B offshore wind farm in UK

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for Berwick Bank B, part of the Berwick Bank offshore wind project in the North Sea.
Located off Scotland’s east coast, Berwick Bank B is the second phase of Berwick Bank, which is targeting the delivery of 4.1 GW of offshore wind capacity across three phases.
Fugro said that, if built to its full capacity, Berwick Bank could become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough electricity to power more than six million UK homes annually.
Fugro will carry out a full geotechnical investigation to enable the design of fixed‑bottom turbines planned at the Berwick Bank B site. This area will represent 1.4 GW of the overall 4.1 GW total capacity.
Fugro will drill boreholes to depths of up to 50 metres below the seabed to collect high‑quality soil and rock samples. These samples will provide the data needed to design safe and efficient foundations for the turbines.
The work will be delivered by Fugro’s geotechnical vessels Fugro Quest and Fugro Zenith, using specialist coring and conventional sampling techniques. The company said these methods are well-suited to the site’s complex ground conditions and will help reduce construction risk.