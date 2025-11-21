Fugro completes surveys for Italy's Rimini offshore wind farm

Delivered in October 2025, the survey covered both the wind farm site and the export cable corridor, located approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of Rimini in the Adriatic Sea.

Fugro deployed two dedicated vessels for the survey. The company said this dual-vessel strategy enabled high-resolution mapping of the seabed and subsurface conditions, using ultra high-resolution shallow seismic data and geophysical investigations, while also identifying and preserving potential archaeological features critical to the project's planning and permitting process.

Gabriele Felappi, CEO of Energia Wind 2020, said that Fugro's survey and consultancy service met all of Energia Wind 2020's technical requirements within the planned timeline and budget.