Fugro begins integrated site investigations for Western Isles power transmission link

Fugro has begun undertaking nearshore surveys for SSEN Transmission’s Western Isles HVDC Link, a project that will enable the transfer of 1,800 MW of renewable energy from Scotland’s islands to the UK mainland.

These surveys will provide geo-data to guide the design and construction of the cable landfalls, where subsea cables come onshore, helping to reduce risks and optimise route planning for the infrastructure.

The new HVDC link will consist of approximately 83 kilometres of underground cable and 81 kilometres of subsea cable, connecting SSEN Transmission’s Lewis Hub HVDC converter station and AC substation on the Isle of Lewis to the mainland.