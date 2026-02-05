Fugro begins integrated site investigations for Western Isles power transmission link

Fugro has begun undertaking nearshore surveys for SSEN Transmission’s Western Isles HVDC Link, a project that will enable the transfer of 1,800 MW of renewable energy from Scotland’s islands to the UK mainland.
These surveys will provide geo-data to guide the design and construction of the cable landfalls, where subsea cables come onshore, helping to reduce risks and optimise route planning for the infrastructure.
The new HVDC link will consist of approximately 83 kilometres of underground cable and 81 kilometres of subsea cable, connecting SSEN Transmission’s Lewis Hub HVDC converter station and AC substation on the Isle of Lewis to the mainland.
To support this, Fugro will combine geophysical mapping with geotechnical boreholes to build a detailed understanding of the seabed and coastline. A specialist jackup platform, which operates in shallow waters, will be delivering this work.
Fugro said borehole locations have been carefully identified, supported by geophysical data, to avoid unnecessary drilling and take account of environmental considerations.
Investigations include drilling and testing at several potential landfall locations located near Arnish Point in Lewis and Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland. Soil samples will undergo advanced analysis at Fugro’s Wallingford laboratory, turning complex ground data into insights that would help inform project plans.
With survey work at Arnish Point now complete, the jackup has moved to Dundonnell where Fugro expects it to complete its operations in February, weather permitting.