FEATURE | Japan sets sail on rare earth hunt as China tightens supplies

A Japanese mining ship departed on Monday for a remote coral atoll to probe mud rich in rare earths, part of Tokyo's drive to curb its reliance on China for critical minerals as Beijing tightens supply.

The month-long mission of the test vessel Chikyu near Minamitori Island some 1,900 kilometres (1,200 miles) southeast of Tokyo, will mark the world's first attempt to continuously lift rare-earth seabed sludge from six kilometres (four miles) deep onto a ship.

Japan, like its Western allies, has been reducing its dependence on China for the minerals vital to the production of cars, smartphones and military equipment, an effort that has taken on urgency amid a major diplomatic dispute with Beijing.

"One of our missions is to build a supply chain for domestically produced rare earths to ensure a stable supply of minerals essential to industry," Shoichi Ishii, the head of the government-backed project told reporters last month, ahead of the vessel's departure from the port city of Shizuoka on a bright sunny day, with a snow-capped Mount Fuji in the background.