ExxonMobil hires Shearwater for 3D seismic survey offshore Trinidad

Exxon Mobil has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to acquire 3D seismic images over its large deepwater block offshore Trinidad and Tobago, Shearwater Geoservices said on Thursday.

Exxon's deepwater block offshore Trinidad is located north of the Stabroek block in Guyana, the fastest-growing oil production site in the world.

The deepwater survey will cover approximately 6,000 square kilometres and is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026. It is expected to take five months in water depths of 2,000 to 3,000 metres.

Exxon signed a production-sharing contract with Trinidad's government in August last year for a large deepwater area that was amalgamated from seven blocks to one.