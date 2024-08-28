Boskalis acquires ex-VOS supply vessel for Middle East surveys

Horizon Zenith is the former platform support vessel (PSV) VOS Sugar, which was operated by Netherlands-based Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) until being sold in August 2022.

Boskalis said Horizon Zenith is equipped to conduct a variety of offshore surveys. The vessel also features a DP2 system and a moonpool over which a heave-compensated geotechnical drill rig can be installed. The drill rig will help facilitate cone penetration tests (CPTs) and the collection of geotechnical soil samples.