ADNOC awards US$490 million contract to expand 3D seismic survey scope in Abu Dhabi

The contract will focus on identifying additional oil and gas resources in ADNOC’s producing onshore fields. ADNOC and BGP will leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accelerate interpretation of the seismic data to maximise both resource recovery and the use of existing infrastructure in producing fields to enhance efficiencies.

The 3D Mega Seismic Survey project was initiated by ADNOC in late 2018 and marked the start of the continuous seismic survey, which covers 85,000 square kilometers across onshore and offshore areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The project is designed to provide high-resolution and high-fold 3D seismic data, offering a comprehensive understanding of the region’s complex geological structures.