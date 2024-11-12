ADNOC awards US$490 million contract to expand 3D seismic survey scope in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded China National Petroleum Company subsidiary BGP a contract worth up to AED1.79 billion (US$490 million) to expand the scope of what it claims is the world’s largest combined 3D onshore and offshore seismic survey currently underway in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The contract will focus on identifying additional oil and gas resources in ADNOC’s producing onshore fields. ADNOC and BGP will leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accelerate interpretation of the seismic data to maximise both resource recovery and the use of existing infrastructure in producing fields to enhance efficiencies.
The 3D Mega Seismic Survey project was initiated by ADNOC in late 2018 and marked the start of the continuous seismic survey, which covers 85,000 square kilometers across onshore and offshore areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The project is designed to provide high-resolution and high-fold 3D seismic data, offering a comprehensive understanding of the region’s complex geological structures.
ADNOC said that over 70 per cent of the award value will flow back into the UAE economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program.