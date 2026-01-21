Sintana Energy signs exclusivity agreement for Namibia offshore expansion

Sintana Energy announced on January 21 that it has entered into a letter of intent providing for a period of exclusivity regarding an investment for an indirect interest in petroleum exploration licence 37 in the Walvis Basin. The licence is located offshore Namibia and is situated north of PEL 82, where an affiliate of Chevron serves as the operator.

The petroleum exploration licence 37 is currently held and operated by Paragon Oil and Gas Company. The block covers an area of 17,295 square kilometres in water depths between 100 and 1,500 metres.

Sintana Energy noted that identified prospects exist at depths between 300 and 600 metres, which directly overlie oil-prone Aptian source rock.