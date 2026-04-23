Sierra Leone grants offshore exploration rights to Nigerian firm

Sierra Leone said on Thursday it had signed a petroleum licence agreement with Nigeria-based Marginal Energy, granting the company offshore exploration and production rights as the government seeks to revive interest in its under-explored upstream sector.

The licence, signed through the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), covers offshore blocks G-145, G-146, G-147, G-160 and G-161, spanning about 6,800 square kilometres, according to a government statement.

Marginal Energy, a Nigerian independent, has committed to a seismic and drilling programme with exploration spending expected to exceed $225 million.

Under the agreement, the state will hold a 10 per cent carried interest in oil projects and five per cent in gas during exploration and development, with an option to acquire an additional participating interest on a paid basis of up to nine per cent once production begins.