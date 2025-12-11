Shell to launch new drilling campaign offshore Namibia from April 2026

Shell is preparing to launch a new drilling campaign in the PEL 39 exploration block offshore Namibia from April 2026 with its partners QatarEnergy and Namibia’s national oil company Namcor.

Shell’s Namibia country chair Eduardo Rodriguez said in a post on social media on Thursday that the London-listed energy group had awarded the contract for the Deepsea Mira drilling unit, operated by Odfjell Drilling and owned by Northern Ocean.