Senegal PM complains contract for BP-operated GTA gas project was "unfair"

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said in a televised statement on Thursday that a gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project operated by BP had been found to be one-sided and unfair after a review of strategic contracts.

Sonko's address on Thursday aimed to cover the outcome of a review of strategic contracts in a wide range of sectors launched by his government since coming to power in 2024.

He said the oil and gas sector was still under review and discussions underway with various partners, and the priority through the talks was to ensure the supply of gas.

He did not provide specific details about any discussions with BP.

Sonko promised to publish a document with the details of the contracts being studied. Senegal's review includes oil and gas contracts, fishing contracts and procurement contracts among others.

