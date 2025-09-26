Saipem cleared to proceed with offshore project in Guyana

Saipem has received authorisation from ExxonMobil Guyana to proceed with the execution of an offshore contract for the Hammerhead oil field, located in the Stabroek block off Guyana at a depth of around 1,000 metres. The contract is valued at approximately $500 million.

The company had announced on April 2, 2025, that it received a limited notice to proceed, which enabled initial engineering work and procurement of long-lead items.