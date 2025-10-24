Rhino Resources to step up exploration with Namibia appraisal campaign

African oil and gas company Rhino Resources plans to drill an appraisal well on a Namibian prospect next year and take a flow test on another as it races TotalEnergies to first oil in the southern African nation, its chief executive said.

The appraisal well, potentially part of a block-wide programme and subject to government approval, is planned for Capricornus where light oil was found and a flow rate of 11,000 barrels a day tested, while the drill stem test is planned for Volans, its latest high liquid-yield gas condensate find.