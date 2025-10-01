Rhino Resources discovers high liquid-yield gas condensate offshore Namibia

The exploration company released the results on behalf of the Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85) joint venture that also includes Azule Energy (42.5 per cent), NAMCOR (10 per cent), and Korres Investments (five per cent).

PEL85, where the well was drilled on Block 2914A, is operated by Rhino Resources with a working interest of 42.5 per cent.