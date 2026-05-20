QatarEnergy sets foot in Uruguay with three offshore block acquisitions

QatarEnergy has acquired interests in three offshore exploration blocks in Uruguay from a subsidiary of Shell, marking its first entry into the South American country's upstream energy sector, the state-owned company said on Wednesday without disclosing financial details.

The Qatari energy giant's South American exploration expansion also strengthens its strategic alliance with Shell, one of its key partners in energy projects within Qatar and elsewhere.

The company, the world's largest single LNG producer before the US-Israeli war on Iran forced production halts and resulted in damage to some facilities, has been building up an upstream portfolio over several years, including interests in Brazil, Cyprus, Egypt and elsewhere.