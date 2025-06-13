Poland's PGE to risk $63.8b under new renewables-focused strategy

Poland's top utility PGE plans to invest 235 billion zlotys ($63.8 billion) by 2035, focusing on renewables, gas-fired power plants, and energy storage, it said on Thursday as it unveiled its new strategy.

Having been reliant on highly polluting lignite-fired power plants, PGE is transforming to low local- and zero-local-emission energy sources, while developing battery storage to provide back-up for intermittent renewable capacity.

"This is a Copernican revolution; everything we've been doing up until now is changing," CEO Dariusz Marzec told a press conference.