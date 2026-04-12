Philippines says any energy deals with China must respect its sovereignty

The Philippines said on Sunday that any decision to pursue oil and gas cooperation with China would be made strictly in line with its constitution and respect its sovereignty.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it had taken note of public statements by various groups on the proposed reopening of discussions between the Philippines and China on oil and gas cooperation in the South China Sea, where the two countries have long been embroiled in maritime disputes.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Any decision to pursue, structure, or conclude an agreement on oil and gas cooperation, with China or any other foreign government, will be made solely in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and the country's laws, jurisprudence and regulations, and in full assertion of its sovereign prerogatives," it said in a statement.