Petronas unit secures block for offshore exploration in Oman

Petronas subsidiary PC Oman Ventures signed a concession agreement with the government of Oman and OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore for oil and gas exploration in Block 18. This offshore area covers more than 21,000 square kilometres in northeast Oman.

The agreement grants PC Oman Ventures operatorship of the block alongside its partner OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore. This move follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies in October 2025.

PC Oman Ventures has maintained operations in the Sultanate of Oman since 2018. It currently holds a participating interest in Block 61, according to the company.