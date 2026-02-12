Petronas unit secures block for offshore exploration in Oman

Petronas subsidiary PC Oman Ventures signed a concession agreement with the government of Oman and OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore for oil and gas exploration in Block 18. This offshore area covers more than 21,000 square kilometres in northeast Oman.
The agreement grants PC Oman Ventures operatorship of the block alongside its partner OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore. This move follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies in October 2025.
PC Oman Ventures has maintained operations in the Sultanate of Oman since 2018. It currently holds a participating interest in Block 61, according to the company.
The offshore exploration area includes geological settings ranging from shallow to ultra-deep water. Petronas stated the block offers significant frontier exploration potential across these diverse settings.
Vice President of International Assets at Petronas, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, remarked that the addition of Block 18 aligns with the group's "commitment to disciplined portfolio expansion".
This partnership follows several discoveries made by the company during 2025 across various basins. These included the Lebah Emas producing well in Malaysia. The company also reported discoveries in Suriname Block 52 during the last year.