Petronas to ramp up exploration and production for energy security

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday it will ramp up exploration and production over the next three years to strengthen domestic energy security.

Petronas said it aims to maintain domestic output at close to two million barrels of oil equivalent per day between 2026 and 2028, and will continue investing in exploration, deepwater development, enhanced oil recovery and new production sharing contracts awarded under the Malaysia bid round in 2024.

"This includes intensifying exploration in new and mature areas, accelerating appraisal of recent discoveries, and ensuring timely maturation of resources to sustain base production," it said in its 2026 to 2028 activity outlook report.

The development and exploration of wells will increase from 79 in 2025 to 91 in 2026, growing to 100 by 2028, the report showed. Similarly, Petronas said that its well plugging and abandonment activities will rise from 63 in 2025 to 70 in 2026 and 80 by 2028.