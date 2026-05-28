Petronas tests oil potential at Suriname offshore block already deemed viable for gas

Malaysia's oil and gas producer Petronas is exploring for oil at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, which was declared commercially viable for the development of natural gas late last year following large discoveries in the area, the managing director of state company Staatsolie said on Wednesday.

"We hope also to somewhere in the coming 18 months to get to a declaration of commerciality on oil as well," Annand Jagesar told Reuters in a phone interview, referring to Block 52.

The Sloanea gas discovery in that block is expected to lead to a large development including floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities if partners Petronas and Staatsolie make a positive final investment decision later this year. The first gas would be produced by 2030.