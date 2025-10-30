PetroChina's third-quarter net profit down 3.9 per cent year-on-year

Asia's largest oil and gas producer PetroChina reported on Thursday a 3.9 per cent year-on-year decline in third-quarter net profit due to lower oil prices as it maintained steady crude production and expanded natural gas output.

Net profit fell to 42.29 billion yuan ($5.94 billion), the company said in a stock filing, while revenue rose 2.3 per cent to 719.16 billion yuan.

Domestic peer offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC reported on Thursday a 12 per cent fall in quarterly earnings, while refining giant Sinopec Corporation posted on Wednesday flat net income for the same period.