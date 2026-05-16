Petrobras wants two wells built in new discovery at Aram block by 2030

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras wants two production wells built by 2030 at a still-unnamed new discovery at the offshore Aram block in Santos basin, Chief Executive Magda Chambriard said in a video during a press conference on Friday.

After the video statement, a Petrobras representative said the firm still needs to carry out an assessment of its findings before determining whether production is commercially viable at Aram.

To develop the area, Petrobras would likely need a new floating production platform for the block, said the same representative.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)