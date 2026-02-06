Petrobras takes stake in offshore Namibia oil field to boost reserves

Brazil's Petrobras has purchased a 42.5 per cent stake in an oil exploration field off the coast of Namibia, the state-run company said on Friday, seeking to tap new exploration frontiers in Africa to replenish oil reserves.

The deal was in partnership with TotalEnergies, which also acquired a 42.5 per cent stake and will operate the asset, Petrobras said in a securities filing without disclosing the transaction's value.

"This acquisition marks Petrobras' return to Namibia and is aligned with the company's long-term strategy," the Brazilian company said, adding that the move was also in line with its 2026-2030 business plan.