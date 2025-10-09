Petrobras incurs $34m loss from idle rig in Amazon basin

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has racked up BRL180 million ($33.7 million) in costs to keep a drillship on standby in the Foz do Amazonas basin, a company source and a local union said, as it awaits a regulator's decision on a drilling request.

The NS-42 drillship arrived in August at its designated location off the coast of Amapa state, in northern Brazil, and has a daily cost of BRL4 million ($748,433), according to the Brazilian oil workers' federation FUP and the source.