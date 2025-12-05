Petrobras eyes production start at Tartaruga Verde in two years

Brazil’s Petrobras could start producing at the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block in about two years, Sylvia Anjos, the state-run oil firm’s head of exploration and production, said on Friday. The firm made a discovery at the block, located in the country’s Campos basin, in November.

It was "marvelous," Anjos said on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro. The tight time-frame for the start of production will be possible because Petrobras does not plan to commission a floating production vessel to develop the well, but to connect it to an offshore unit near the area through a long subsea tie-back, Anjos said.