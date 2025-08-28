Petrobras completes key test needed for exploration license in Amazon region

Petrobras on Wednesday concluded an emergency drill in the country's Foz do Amazonas basin, the company and Brazil's environmental agency said, marking one of the final steps needed to secure an exploration license at the mouth of the Amazon River.

Petrobras considers the drill, a pre-operational assessment which began on Sunday, the final stage of an environmental licensing process it hopes will ensure it obtains a permit to drill an exploratory oil and gas well in the region.