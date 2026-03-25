Petrobras and Pemex to discuss Gulf of Mexico oil alliance

Brazil's Petrobras will discuss a possible partnership with Mexico's Pemex during a visit to Mexico next month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday, after her Brazilian counterpart proposed joint projects in the Gulf of Mexico for the two state-run oil companies.

Sheinbaum added during her daily morning press conference that she is still evaluating the offer presented last week by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which is geared at helping Pemex with deepwater oil projects where the Mexican company is less experienced.

"Petrobras has become highly specialised in deepwater operations, so he suggested that we form a partnership with Pemex, but we haven't decided yet," Sheinbaum said. Petrobras operates in the gulf through a joint venture with Murphy Exploration Production.