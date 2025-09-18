Peru signs contract allowing Chevron, Westlawn entry

Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Wednesday she had signed the modification of a hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation contract that would allow US firms Chevron and Westlawn to formally enter the country.

The contract formalizes the companies' entry via a consortium operated by Texas-based Anadarko, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The contract allows the firms to work on three offshore blocks off Peru's northern La Libertad region, blocks Z-61, Z-62, and Z-63.