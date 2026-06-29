Otway Basin gas drilling leads 10-year high in Australian energy exploration

Energy exploration has picked up sharply in Australia driven by growing Asian gas demand, technological advances and an improved investment climate, with the Iran war underscoring the urgency to develop supply, after years of sluggish spending.

Quarterly oil and gas exploration spending in Australia, the world's No. two liquefied natural gas producer, hit a 10-year high of AU$471 million ($329 million) in the March quarter, government data released in June shows.

Energy investment sentiment has improved in part following last year's election of a more supportive second-term Labor government, which faces pressure to fill a looming end-of-decade domestic gas shortfall without harming valuable LNG exports.

Spending is expected to increase about 10 per cent in 2026 to more than $1 billion, according to Rystad Energy, although Canberra's move last month requiring that 20 per cent of gas be set aside for domestic use has sparked industry backlash.