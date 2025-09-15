OPINION | BP's Brazil oil discovery signals receding fears of stranded assets

BP's recent discovery of a giant oilfield offshore Brazil has reignited investor enthusiasm, echoing the aggressive exploration era two decades ago when companies were thirsty for resources amid fears the world was running out of oil.

The announcement of the Bumerangue discovery, described by CEO Murray Auchincloss as BP's most significant in 25 years, sparked an eight per cent surge in the company’s London-listed shares in August, outperforming sector peers.

The discovery signals that concerns that oil majors might be left with stranded assets in the energy transition may be receding.

If fully developed, the enormous field could prove transformational for the beleaguered $93 billion company, which in recent years has faced leadership turmoil, strategic drift, persistent takeover speculation and pressure from activist investors.