Oil majors weigh bids for US deepwater field stake

European energy majors TotalEnergies and Shell are among companies eyeing a majority stake in one of the US Gulf's most promising sites, three sources with knowledge of the process said, as interest in North American energy prospects rises due to the Middle East conflict.

London-listed BP is also interested, two of the people and a fourth one said, as is Spain's Repsol, a fifth person said. Chevron is also expected to consider a bid, two of the people said.

Two of the owners of the Shenandoah offshore field kicked off a sale process for their stakes in recent days, offering possible buyers 51 per cent of the project, three of the people said.

The selling duo are Blackstone-backed Beacon Offshore Energy, the operator of the field, and HEQ Deepwater, which is owned by Quantum Capital Group and Houston Energy. The rest of the holding is with Israel's Navitas Petroleum.