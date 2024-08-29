Petrobras, TGS ink MOU on offshore exploration R&D
US-based energy data and intelligence provider TGS and Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on scientific research and technological development activities in Brazil.
A strategic partnership will be formed by the two companies with the goal of developing new technologies and conducting advanced research to increase efficiency and sustainability in oil and gas exploration and production.
Additionally, the partnership will drive innovation in renewable energy technologies and carbon capture solutions.
The objectives of the partnership are the following:
Petrobras and TGS will work together on the development of innovative technological solutions, focusing on improving the efficiency of exploration and production operations.
The companies will collaborate on conducting scientific research that contributes to advancing knowledge about Brazil's sedimentary basins, including the analysis of geological and geophysical data.
The partnership will also be involved in the development of technologies that promote sustainability in energy production, aligning with global commitments to reduce carbon emissions.
The MOU establishes the foundation for the creation of joint working groups and the initiation of research and development projects that will be implemented in the coming months.